Robert De Niro: ‘Nightmare’ Trump ‘One of the Worst’ Things I’ve Ever Seen

Actor and left-wing activist Robert De Niro referred to President Donald Trump as a “nightmare” and said that his presidency was worse than anything he “ever thought” he would see in his life.

“I mean, I never thought in my lifetime, and I’ve seen a lot in my lifetime, I never thought–I was working out with my trainer the other day and I’m–we’ve seen horrible things over the years,” Robert De Niro told CNNi Monday.

“But this is one of the worst, that I have ever seen and that I ever, as I say, ever thought I would see. But it’s real.”

De Niro also said, “I just, you know, I know what kind of person this guy is. He’s a New Yorker who I never would want to meet. Never want to meet him, and now he’s president, and the reason I wouldn’t want to meet him is because of the kind of person he is.”

“We’ve seen horrible things over the years,” says actor Robert De Niro to @HalaGorani, but the Trump presidency is “one of the worst that I have ever seen and ever thought I would see." pic.twitter.com/Yt7StkuvEz — CNN International (@cnni) December 17, 2018

“As we all know now, there’s nothing new. It’s just–it’s disgraceful. But, we’ll get past it. It’ll be one of the thing, it’ll be like a nightmare that you remember. I’ll be with my trainer, we’ll be five years from now and say ‘Remember all that stuff, how terrible it was?’ At least I…lived to see the time when this will all pass, like any nightmare,” he also said.

The 75-year-old actor attacked President Trump last month, calling him a “jerkoff.”

“I just get so upset with that jerkoff in the White House,” he said at an awards show, also saying, “Down with this motherfucker!”

The Goodfellas star publicly melted down on the president in June

“I’m going to say one thing: ‘Fuck Trump,” he said on stage.

He said, “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump, it’s ‘Fuck Trump.'”