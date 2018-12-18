Dan Crenshaw Spoke to Pete Davidson After His ‘Devastating’ Post About Wanting to Leave Earth

Texas Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw says he reached out Pete Davidson Monday after the Saturday Night Live star posted a message to social media saying he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore.”

“It was pretty devastating. You know you don’t want to see somebody in that kind of position to the point where they’re actually putting out a cry for help on social media. That’s not a good place to be in,” Dan Crenshaw told KPRC.

Responding to what appeared to be a call for help from comedian Pete Davidson, @DanCrenshawTX with me for #HouNewsmakers EXTRA talks about his response and phone call. https://t.co/BRiFwhBjD8 pic.twitter.com/GpqlUCPXpw — Khambrel Marshall (@KPRC2Khambrel) December 17, 2018

“Actually, I talked to him personally yesterday, and talked to him for a little bit about it. You know, we don’t go back very far, we’re not good friends, but I think he appreciated hearing from me…Everybody has a purpose in this world, God put you here for a reason, but it’s your job to find that purpose.”

On Saturday, Pete Davidson posted a cryptic message on his Instagram reading, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”

He also said, “all I ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

The SNL star is now reportedly receiving help from the show’s head Lorne Michaels.

Pete Davidson met Crenshaw in November to make up after he made fun of Crenshaw’s looks, wondering if he was a “hitman in a porno movie.”

The 25-year-old starred alongside Crenshaw on the next episode of SNL, where the Afghanistan veteran urged Americans to forgive each other.

“There’s a lot of lessons to learn here. Not just that the left and the right can still agree on some things, but also this: Americans can forgive one another,” Crenshaw said.

“We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other.”