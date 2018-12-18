Penny Marshall, Director and Star of ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dead at 75

Actress Penny Marshall is shown in Los Angeles, July 14, 1982. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP Photo/Nick Ut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Penny Marshall, who starred in “Laverne & Shirley” before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, has died. She was 75.

Mashall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, said Marshall passed away in her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home on Monday due to complications from diabetes.

Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams in Laverne & Shirley (ABC, 1976)

Actors Jack Klugman, Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams attend the ceremony honoring each actress with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 12, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Marshall starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” which aired from 1976 to 1983. As a filmmaker, she became the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with “Big,” the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks. She also directed “A League of Their Own,” ″Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Awakenings.”

