‘SNL’ Boss Lorne Michaels Sends Pete Davidson to Get Help After Mental Health Scare

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson reportedly has the full support of Lorne Michaels after he said “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore” on social media over the weekend.

PageSix reports that according to a source, “Lorne has pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help. Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset — particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Weekend Update.'”

This comes after Pete Davidson posted a message to his Instagram page Saturday reading, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”

“all I ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so,” he added. This led the NYPD to do a wellness check on him out of fear that he might commit suicide.

The comedian, who made headlines last year after posting a picture of his Hillary Clinton tattoo, shared his struggles with mental illness earlier this month, saying that he won’t listen to internet bullies and will not commit suicide.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone else tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you,” he said.

The 25-year-old has had quite the year. He quite publicly began dating and then got engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, an engagement that was broken in October.

He also brushed up with controversy in November after he mocked Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye fighting in Afghanistan. Davidson joked that Crenshaw looked like a “hitman in a porno movie,” causing outrage across social media.

The two made up the next week, however, with Davidson apologizing and Crenshaw saying, “Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other.”