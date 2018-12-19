‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Slams Rapper Lil Pump for Using ‘Racist Epithets’ in His Song

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina slammed rapper Lil Pump on Tuesday for using “racist epithets” in a preview of one of his new song.

“They call me Yao Ming ’cause my eyes real low, ching chong,” the 18-year-old can be heard rapping in an Instagram clip, which is a preview of his upcoming track “Butterfly Doors.” While dancing to the tune, Lil Pump also pulled both his eyes back in what appeared to be a mockery of Asian features, leading to criticism and accusations of racism from some of his 17 million followers.

“Always nice to hear a new song with a Ching Chong adlib,” Awkwafina wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Guess it’s better than ‘eyes chink’ like some other verses I’ve heard. But can we at least think of some more creative racist epithets?”

Meanwhile, Chinese-American rapper China Mac posted his own response, demanding that Pump remove the song preview and scolding him disrespecting Asian people.

“Let me tell you something boy — you a little kid so I’m just gonna scold you like the little boy you are,” Mac said. “When you make these fucking Asian jokes, you pull your fucking eyes, you say all this ching chong shit, motherfuckers feel disrespected by that, ya understand what I’m saying?

“You gonna put some respect on my fucking culture, on my motherfucking people. You ain’t going to make those fucking statements without getting fucking checked…Take that fucking video the fuck off your page, right now.”

Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, rose to international stardom last year with his song “Gucci Gang,” which has received over 848 million views on YouTube. He has yet to publicly respond to the criticism.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.