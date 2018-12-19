Van Jones: ‘I Got 99 Problems with Trump, But Prisons Ain’t One’

CNN commentator and left-wing activist Van Jones celebrated the passing of the Senate’s version of the justice reform bill this week adding that it is all thanks to Kim Kardashian.

The TV talking head gushed about the passage of the Formerly Incarcerated Reenter Society Transformed Safely Transitioning Every Person Act, or First Step Act for short. Van Jones said he agrees with President Donald Trump on the issue but noted that it was only passed by the Senate on Tuesday night because of the efforts of the famed reality TV star.

As far as Jones is concerned, it would not have passed if reality show star Kim Kardashian West had not gone to the White House to enlist the help of President Donald Trump to push the bill, TMZ reported.

“If Kim Kardashian had not gone to the White House to talk to Donald Trump, we would not have passed this bill, we would not have 50,000 people fewer in federal prison because of this bill,” Jones told TMZ’s cameras. “100 percent of the people locked up in the federal prison can come home a little bit earlier if they stay out of trouble. 50 percent of them can come home a lot earlier if they work hard. 100 percent of women are not going to be shackled and mistreated, why, because Kim Kardashian was willing to put her celebrity on the line for people she didn’t even know.”

Jones then lashed out at Kardashian’s detractors saying, “And everybody that said she was being played and she was just being used for a photo op, how ya like me now?”

“Look at the scoreboard now,” Jones concluded. “87 votes to 12 in the U.S. Senate? You can’t get 87 to 12 to change the post office name, and we got 87 to 12 to help people behind bars because Kim Kardashian West was willing to stand up for somebody.”

The bill is not yet headed to Trump’s desk. The House of Representatives has already passed its version of the bill, and now it will have to be reconciled before heading to President Trump to be signed into law.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.