Amy Schumer Fail: Rapper Travis Scott Books Super Bowl Performance

Comedian and left-wing activist Amy Schumer might have declared victory too soon in her crusade against the Super Bowl, as rapper Travis Scott has now booked a performance at the halftime show alongside Maroon 5.

TMZ reports that Travis Scott and Maroon 5 will perform at halftime at the upcoming Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Comedian Amy Schumer has been promoting a boycott of the Super Bowl for months due to her view that the NFL hasn’t supported former quarterback and left-wing activist Colin Kaepernick.

In October, she publicly called for Maroon 5 to step down from their headlining slot at the Super Bowl.

“I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling,” Schumer said. “Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?”

“I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them,” the I Feel Pretty actress said.

This week, Schumer again sounded off, defending her campaign against the Super Bowl and blasting “out of touch white guys annoyed by me standing up for what I believe is right.”

It’s been quite the year for Travis Scott, whose superstar girlfriend Kylie Jenner had their first child, Stormi, in February.

The Texas rapper’s song “Sicko Mode” also recently reached #1 on the charts.