L.A. Police Investigating After Trump Hollywood Star Vandalized Again

The Los Angeles Police are investigating after President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized yet again, a report says.

Police are reviewing a video showing a man defacing the president’s star with swastikas, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The video shows a short, white man in a cap and wearing a tan bag walking up to Trump’s star, bending down, and using a marker to draw several swastikas on the award.

Trump’s star has been the object of repeated acts of vandalism since 2016 and has been completely destroyed twice in that time.

At least two people have been arrested and charged with vandalism for the destruction.

In February, Glendale resident Austin Clay, 24, pleaded no contest after he was charged with felony vandalism for destroying the star in July. Clay received only one day in jail. He was also sentenced to three years of probation and 20 days of community service along with a $9,400 fine.

In October of 2016, Los Angeles man James Otis completely destroyed the star when he attacked it with a pick-ax in a pre-dawn incident that was recorded by Deadline. Otis ultimately struck a plea deal with prosecutors the next February that saw him avoid jail time in exchange for paying $4,400 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Historic Trust.

