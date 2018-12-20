Police: Indiana Mother Left Kids Alone Watching ‘Home Alone’

An Indiana mother is under investigation after authorities found her two sons, ages seven and four, home alone watching the 1990 film of the same name while she was at work, police said.

The mother, Taylor Joann Cumings, 25, of Muncie, allegedly asked the seven-year-old to stay home from school on Tuesday to look after his sick four-year-old brother, the Muncie Star Press reported.

WRTV reported that authorities received an anonymous tip that two children had been left alone and unsupervised at their house. The boys called their aunt to let her know officers showed up at the home.

Ironically, when officers arrived at the house, they found the two children watching the film Home Alone.

The 1990 movie Home Alone, which stars Macaulay Culkin as the title character, follows eight-year-old Kevin McAllister after his parents accidentally leave him at home by himself while traveling to Paris for a Christmas vacation.

Police called Cumings, who said she left the kids at home because she was unable to find a babysitter for them. She added that she had done this in the past, but not often.

Authorities then arrested Cumings, charging her with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent before booking her in the county jail.

The boys were placed in the care of their aunt.