Porn Star Arrested for Allegedly Spearheading Murder-For-Hire Plot

Police arrested a porn star at a Washington state airport on Wednesday for allegedly spearheading a murder-for-hire plot to kill a person only identified by the initials “H.R.”

Authorities arrested Katrina Danforth, whose stage name in the pornographic film industry is Lynn Pleasant, at Spokane International Airport and charged her with “five counts of using interstate commerce in the commission of murder for hire,” the Spokesman-Review reported.

Danforth, 31, allegedly targeted a person living in Idaho who was not harmed.

The 31-year-old porn star— whose IMDb page stated that she appeared in eight adult films between 2005 and 2010— allegedly tried to organize the murder-for-hire plot by phone four times and by mail once between October 20 and November 10.

Danforth told KHQ from the Spokane County Jail that she had been on her way back from a vacation in Hawaii when U.S. Marshals at the Washington state airport arrested her “really early in the morning.”

The 31-year-old said she had no idea why officers cuffed her, but did not “want to freak out.”

If convicted, Danforth could spend up to ten years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

She is due back in court on December 21.