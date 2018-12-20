Rob Reiner: Trump ‘Aiding and Abetting the Enemy in the War Against ISIS’

MONTCLAIR, NJ - MAY 01: Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the Montclair Film Festival 2016 - Day 3 Conversations at Montclair Kimberly Academy on May 1, 2016 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival)
Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival

Far-left Hollywood director Rob Reiner declared Thursday that President Donald Trump is “aiding and abetting the enemy” in the fight against the Islamic State.

“Donald Trump is committing Treason against The United States of America,” Rob Reiner said. “He is aiding and abetting the enemy in The War against Isis and The Cyberwar against Russia. He has turned the world’s oldest Democracy into a wholly owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin. GOP, WAKE UP!”

The 71-year-old’s claims that President Trump is helping ISIS is likely a reaction to Trump announcing his intent to pull U.S. forces out of Syria Wednesday.

“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” he said.

The director’s father, Carl Reiner, also joined in on the Trump-bashing fun Thursday, saying, “EVERYONE KNOWS THAT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR ONE MAN TO PULL OUR NATION ASUNDER BUT TRUMP IS SURE GIVING IT A SHOT.”

Reiner posts bizarre anti-Trump screeds to his social media pages on an almost daily basis. Just in this month, the When Harry Met Sally director has referred to the president as a “sick delusional criminal fuck” who can’t read and said that he “must be indicted.”

