Seth Meyers: Trump ‘Too Incompetent’ to Get Border Wall ‘for His Racist Immigration Policies’

NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was “too incompetent” to get a border wall to enforce his “racist immigration policies,” as Congress fails to agree on a deal that would secure funding for one of his flagship campaign promises.

“All of President Trump’s biggest scams are crumbling on him,” Seth Meyers gloated. “Trump wanted $5 billion for a pointless border wall to enforce his racist immigration policies, but he was too incompetent to figure out how to get it.”

Meyers then mocked how White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared to back down from a previous promise by the Trump administration to shut the government down if Congress failed to secure funding for a wall on the southern border.

“She went on Fox News and said both that the White House was negotiating with Congress over funding for the border and also, they already have the money so they don’t need it,” he explained. “Wait, you do? “Then why are you asking Congress for it and why are you threatening a government shutdown? You’re like a loan shark who doesn’t need the money back.”

The White House is currently exploring other ways to fund the border wall, including the possibility of using military appropriations for its construction. Earlier this week, a military veteran even launched a GoFundMe campaign designed to crowdfund the project through public donations.

“Of course the math doesn’t make any sense,” Meyers added. “The only way Trump’s ever going to get that wall is if he builds it with the portraits he bought with his charity money.”

