KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley: Americans Can Support Trump ‘Or Move to Another Country’

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley argued this week that all Americans should either support President Donald Trump or consider emigrating to another country.

Appearing on the “Juliet: Unexpected” podcast, the 67-year-old rocker said that he normally didn’t involve himself in politics, he was annoyed by people who “jump on a bandwagon against our government.”

“I hate politics,” Frehley said. “I don’t like talking politics, and I don’t think politics and music mix. I really frown on musicians who get up on a platform and start talking about the president or complain about — I just don’t think it belongs.”

“I’m an entertainer,” he continued. “There’s no reason to bring up politics. Let me play my guitar and write songs and entertain people. That’s my job.”

Frehley went on to argue that whether people “love him or hate him,” they should “get behind” President Donald Trump for the sake of the country.

“He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you’re supposed to support your president,” he said. “Love him or hate him, you’re supposed to support him, or go move to another country.”

“Being American, we have the right to free speech, and I’m all for everybody putting their two cents in on everything, but when musicians or actors get really verbal and jump on a bandwagon against our government, I don’t agree with that,” he added.

It is not the first time that Frehley, who co-founded Kiss in 1973 alongside Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss, has discussed his disdain for mixing politics with entertainment. In 2014, he said that people in the entertainment business should not “get too involved in politics because it kind of blurs things.”

