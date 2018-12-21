Hollywood Panics over General Mattis Resignation: ‘Invitation to a Hostile Foreign Nation’

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WIND RIVER/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WIND RIVER/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Hollywood leftists couldn’t contain their dismay over the news that Defense Secretary James Mattis is set to resign from President Donald Trump’s administration next year.

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years,” President Trump said in a social media post on Thursday.

Many in the establishment news and entertainment media reacted with panic, as General Mattis’ role in the Trump administration was seen by many as a check on the president.

Avengers star Chris Evans mocked President Trump’s tweet, saying, “He’s not retiring. He’s quitting. Because of you, Biff.”

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert joked, “Kinda scary when everyone says, ‘There goes the last voice of reason…’Mad Dog’.”

Colbert also asked, “Why is anyone surprised that Trump’s willing to shut down our government when it’s clearly not the one he works for?”

Director Rob Reiner responded in characteristically unhinged fashion, saying, “All the adult rats are leaving the infantile sinking ship. We have been invaded by and are being occupied by a hostile enemy. We have a childish moronic mentally unstable malignant narcissist POTUS who is committing Treason in front of our eyes. GOP, STEP THE FUCK UP!”

Faux Trump and alleged parking lot-puncher Alec Baldwin remarked, “Does anyone else suddenly feel that the instability of the Trump administration is seeming, more and more, like an invitation to a hostile foreign nation to…?”

Comedian and Trump-hater Kathy Griffin used the event to call Trump “a traitor and a coward,” also telling him simply, “FUCK YOU.”

Pop star and left-wing activist Cher said,  “trump’s LOSING GENERAL MATTIS BECAUSE HE’S HANDING THE [world] TO ‘SUGAR DADDY’ PUTIN, MBS, ASSAD, ERDOGAN, IRAN.”

“trump’s A TRAITOR, COWARD WHO’S BRINGING IN HIS SATANIC IMITATION OF ROY COHN .TO SHUT DOWN MUELLER INVESTIGATION. OUR ONLY HOPE … 25TH AMENDMENT,” she continued.

Bette Midler simply said, “My God. Plane just landed. #JimMattis is gone.”

Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman bemoaned, “The government will shit down for Xmas,putting coal in the stockings of hundreds of thousands of Americans. And James Mattis, the only true professional in the entire cabinet, has resigned because he won’t work for an asshole. Can’t remember that last time America was this great!”

Check out the celebrity meltdown below.

.