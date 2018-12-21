Hollywood Panics over General Mattis Resignation: ‘Invitation to a Hostile Foreign Nation’

Hollywood leftists couldn’t contain their dismay over the news that Defense Secretary James Mattis is set to resign from President Donald Trump’s administration next year.

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years,” President Trump said in a social media post on Thursday.

….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Many in the establishment news and entertainment media reacted with panic, as General Mattis’ role in the Trump administration was seen by many as a check on the president.

Avengers star Chris Evans mocked President Trump’s tweet, saying, “He’s not retiring. He’s quitting. Because of you, Biff.”

He’s not retiring. He’s quitting. Because of you, Biff. https://t.co/rOzz4DKnnT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 21, 2018

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert joked, “Kinda scary when everyone says, ‘There goes the last voice of reason…’Mad Dog’.”

Kinda scary when everyone says, "There goes the last voice of reason…'Mad Dog'." — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) December 21, 2018

Colbert also asked, “Why is anyone surprised that Trump’s willing to shut down our government when it’s clearly not the one he works for?”

Director Rob Reiner responded in characteristically unhinged fashion, saying, “All the adult rats are leaving the infantile sinking ship. We have been invaded by and are being occupied by a hostile enemy. We have a childish moronic mentally unstable malignant narcissist POTUS who is committing Treason in front of our eyes. GOP, STEP THE FUCK UP!”

All the adult rats are leaving the infantile sinking ship. We have been invaded by and are being occupied by a hostile enemy. We have a childish moronic mentally unstable malignant narcissist POTUS who is committing Treason in front of our eyes. GOP, STEP THE FUCK UP! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 20, 2018

Faux Trump and alleged parking lot-puncher Alec Baldwin remarked, “Does anyone else suddenly feel that the instability of the Trump administration is seeming, more and more, like an invitation to a hostile foreign nation to…?”

Does anyone else suddenly feel that the instability of the Trump administration is seeming, more and more, like an invitation to a hostile foreign nation to…? — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 21, 2018

Comedian and Trump-hater Kathy Griffin used the event to call Trump “a traitor and a coward,” also telling him simply, “FUCK YOU.”

This is a lie. Mattis said in his resignation letter that he didn't agree with you on most things. You're a traitor and a coward. FUCK YOU https://t.co/LxQhbu3b5d — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 20, 2018

Pop star and left-wing activist Cher said, “trump’s LOSING GENERAL MATTIS BECAUSE HE’S HANDING THE [world] TO ‘SUGAR DADDY’ PUTIN, MBS, ASSAD, ERDOGAN, IRAN.”

“trump’s A TRAITOR, COWARD WHO’S BRINGING IN HIS SATANIC IMITATION OF ROY COHN .TO SHUT DOWN MUELLER INVESTIGATION. OUR ONLY HOPE … 25TH AMENDMENT,” she continued.

trump’s LOSING GENERAL MATTIS BECAUSE HE’S HANDING THE 🌎TO “SUGAR DADDY”PUTIN, MBS, ASSAD, ERDOGAN,&IRAN☠️

trump’s A TRAITOR,& COWARD WHO’S BRINGING IN HIS SATANIC IMITATION OF ROY COHN .TO SHUT DOWN MUELLER INVESTIGATION.

OUR ONLY HOPE … 25TH AMENDMENT.

🙏🏻4 🇺🇸. — Cher (@cher) December 21, 2018

Bette Midler simply said, “My God. Plane just landed. #JimMattis is gone.”

My God. Plane just landed. #JimMattis is gone. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 21, 2018

Sons of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman bemoaned, “The government will shit down for Xmas,putting coal in the stockings of hundreds of thousands of Americans. And James Mattis, the only true professional in the entire cabinet, has resigned because he won’t work for an asshole. Can’t remember that last time America was this great!”

The government will shit down for Xmas,putting coal in the stockings of hundreds of thousands of Americans. And James Mattis, the only true professional in the entire cabinet, has resigned because he won’t work for an asshole. Can’t remember that last time America was this great! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 21, 2018

Check out the celebrity meltdown below.

First Josh Gordon, now James Mattis. What a day. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 20, 2018

Secretary of Defense MyPillow Guy — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) December 20, 2018

I thought I was watching an 8 hour version of ROBOCOP but it turned out to just be ⁦@CNN⁩. pic.twitter.com/UbRha0h9p8 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 21, 2018

I would 100% be Secretary of Defense if they would let me drive to work every day in a tank. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 21, 2018