Jay-Z, Meek Mill Go After Rapper Travis Scott for Accepting Super Bowl Halftime Gig

Rapper Travis Scott is taking heat from rap superstars Jay-Z and Meek Mill over reports that he is set to join Maroon 5 for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show and breaking the informal boycott started to support former NFL player and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick.

Formerly imprisoned rapper Meek Mill, for one, slammed Scott for agreeing to take the Super Bowl gig in contravention to the informal boycott. The performers appear to have arranged a pact against the league because no team has signed Kaepernick after he turned free agent in 2017, according to reports.

Meek Mill posted several tweets calling Scott’s acceptance of the gig into question.

He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2018

And don’t get it twisted I fuck wit Travis too! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2018

Variety also reported that rapper Jay-Z has engaged with Scott, putting pressure on the rap phenom to reject the Super Bowl deal.

Sources tell Variety that Jay-Z — who has been highly critical of the NFL over its treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — is attempting to talk Scott out of performing https://t.co/BbOOCyMe11 — Variety (@Variety) December 20, 2018

Maroon 5 has reportedly had fits trying to get another act to take the stage with them for the upcoming Super Bowl.

A number of stars have announced their disinterest in performing at the game including Adele. Singer Pink also dissed the NFL over Kaepernick’s plight.

For her part, Rapper Cardi B has repeatedly said she will not support the NFL because of its treatment of Kaepernick. A source told the magazine that the rapper is “a no right now.”

Finally, Pop superstar Rihanna also reportedly put the kibosh on any Super bowl appearances to show support for Kaepernick.

