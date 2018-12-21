Jimmy Kimmel Trashes ‘Dopey People’ Donating Their ‘Meth Money’ to Build the Border Wall

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel attacked supporters of the border wall crowd fund effort in a rant Thursday, accusing them of being “very dopey people” who are donating their “meth money.”

“The president might not need Mexico or Congress to pay for the wall at all, because there’s some very dopey people ready to pay for it themselves,” Jimmy Kimmel joked.

“This Trump supporter, Brian Kolfage, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $1 billion for the wall. He launched it on Sunday, it’s already up to almost $9 million. This is what people do with their disposable income when they don’t have loans from college to pay off.”

“Donating money for a wall that will never exist — it’s like starting a college fund for Harry Potter,” Kimmel continued. “It’s a waste — a more useful thing to do with your money would be to go outside and feed it to a bird. But, you do have to admire the sacrifice they’re making — I mean, a lot of these people are dipping into their meth money for this.”

Kimmel wasn’t the only Hollywood leftist to respond to the effort to crowd fund the border wall with mockery and scorn.

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano attacked the efforts of founder Brian Kolfage, who is a triple amputee and Iraq veteran, saying that the money being used is “not taking care of our veterans.”

Uh, this effort was initiated by a veteran, who not incidentally is a triple amputee. Just FYI… https://t.co/fJN0hT10eV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 21, 2018

On the GoFundMe page, Kolfage urges people to donate, warning about the effects of illegal immigration on the United States.

“As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today. Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society,” he said.

Kimmel has been on a roll this week, making headlines for a skit in which God and Satan argue over who has to have Ted Cruz in the afterlife. In the skit, “God” says that he doesn’t want to look at “that face for eternity,” in reference to Cruz.

Cruz responded to the skit, saying, “Really getting into the Christmas spirit, Jimmy Kimmel just aired a skit with “God & Satan” arguing and eventually deciding that I should go to Hell. It’s almost as if Jimmy’s feelings are still hurt that I kicked his ass at hoops.”