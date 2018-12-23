Michael Moore Tops Christmas Tree with Ruth Bader Ginsburg Doll: ‘Better Than An Angel’

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore showed his holiday spirit this week by sticking a Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll on top of his Christmas tree, reminding the judge that “a nation of millions stand with you.”

“My Christmas Tree Topper this year. Better than an angel or the star over Bethlehem. A nation of millions stand with you…” Michael Moore said in a social media post, showing a photo a Justice Ginsburg doll topping his Christmas tree.

My Christmas Tree Topper this year. Better than an angel or the star over Bethlehem. A nation of millions stand with you… pic.twitter.com/QBDzeqi6Ke — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 22, 2018

However, some commenters noticed that this might not be the best way to honor the Justice.

“You shoved an 8 Ft tree up her ass and you think this is showing her solidarity,” one user said.

“Creepy obsession,” one user wrote. Another chimed in, “One of the weirdest things I have ever seen.”

Justice Ginsburg had another health scare last week, undergoing surgery to remove cancerous growths from her lung.

Moore made headlines this week after declaring the 2017 GOP tax cut to be an “act of terror.”

“All the Republicans in that photo you showed standing there on the steps with him a year ago today all looking so slap happy and ah, remember it’s not just Trump, all of the Republicans, all of them, nobody has had the courage to stand up and say this is wrong, this is un-American,” the Fahrenheit 11/9 director said on MSNBC.

“This hurts this country. This is— this tax cut in a sense an act of terror because it’s going to make the people who are already struggling to get by that much harder to get by.”