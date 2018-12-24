Actor Dominic West Wants the Next James Bond to Be Transgender

Actor Dominic West insisted in a recent interview with the Sunday Times that the next James Bond movie should star a transgender actor in the role of the famed master spy 007.

As West virtue signaled over the weekend saying that he thinks the next James Bond star should be a transgender actor, he also said he thinks he knows who the person to play the role should be.

West, who has been suggested as a possible Bond star himself in years past, apparently has other ideas for the role, according to Yahoo News:

“Maybe a transgender Bond would be cool,” West said. “There’s a very cool woman who’s the wife of an actor in [his latest film] Colette, who is a captain in the electrical engineers, the highest ranking transgender soldier in the army.

West was referring to Hannah Graf, Britain’s highest-ranking transgender soldier. Graf has done two tours in Afghanistan and is married to trans actor Jake Graf.

“She’s a beautiful blonde girl who could be Bond, yes,” West continued. “That’s actually a brilliant idea. They should have a transgender Bond because there are a lot of transgender people in the army.”

“They’d be ideal because they can do everything,” the Les Miserables actor concluded.

For her part, Hannah Graf responded via Twitter:

https://t.co/Pk7AEKAAqS If you really want a transgender Bond, then I can think of no one better than @JakeGraf1. Smooth, devilishly handsome and actually an actor!! — Hannah Graf (@hannahw253) December 24, 2018

Even if it were to be considered, it could not happen for years because Bond 25 has already been announced but filming has not yet began. The film, however, will star Daniel Craig returning to the title role. It will be Craig’s fifth Bond film.

As for West, he will be appearing in the film Colette early in 2019, a film based on the life of transgender French writer, Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette.

