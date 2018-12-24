Kevin Spacey Responds to Sex Assault Charge as Frank Underwood: ‘You Trusted Me, Even Though You Knew You Shouldn’t’

In a bizarre video released on YouTube Monday, veteran actor Kevin Spacey — while playing his famed House of Cards character Frank Underwood — seemingly addressed reports that he’ll face a charge of felony sexual assault next month.

“I know what you want,” Spacey, who is donning a Christmas-themed apron, begins. “Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets.”

“I showed you exactly what people are capable of,” Spacey-as-Underwood continued, in his character’s trademark Southern accent. “I shocked you with my honestly, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

Following several allegations of sexual assault against Spacey surfacing earlier this year, the Netflix show’s producers wrote the actor out of the sixth and final season of House of Cards — killing his character in a yet-to-be-disclosed incident. Among the eye-open allegations, Star Trek: Discovery and Broadway star Anthony Rapp — now 46-years-old — claimed that Spacey carried him to his bed and climbed on top of him following a party at the star’s apartment in 1986.

In Spacey’s video, entitled “Let Me Be Frank,” the 59-year-old claims fans of the Netflix show are eager to see Underwood back on screen.

“Despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial. Despite everything, despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good. And my confidence grows each day that soon enough, you will know the full truth,” Spacey said toward the end of the video. “Wait a minute…now that I think of it…you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving. Miss me?”

Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned in Massachusetts on January 7, 2019, on charges stemming from an alleged July 2016 incident, in which the actor is accused of sexually assaulting a then-18-year-old male at Club Car Restaurant on Nantucket, according to the Cape and Islands, Massachusetts district attorney.

Spacey still faces probes for separate sexual assault allegations in California and the United Kingdom.