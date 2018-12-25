Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Classic for Christmas in Gucci Coat, Louboutin Stilettos

First Lady Melania Trump is classic for the Christmas holiday, wearing an assortment of navy ensembles and her favorite brands of luxury stilettos.

For the annual tracking of Santa Claus, Mrs. Trump wore a Ralph Lauren turtleneck wool-silk midi dress with asymmetrical button details. The dress retails for about $1,120.

Melania Trump paired the turtleneck dress with red Christian Louboutin stilettos and a shade of pink lipstick to accompany her signature smokey eye.

To attend midnight mass, Mrs. Trump wore a navy double-breasted Gucci coat that features a black trim on the lapel and ornamental buttons. The Slovenian-born former model is a fan of Gucci’s feminine coats, previously wearing a white and blue mod coat by the Italian luxury brand in September.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump wore a ladylike pair of burgundy Manolo Blahnik stilettos with a subtle navy blue ribbon trim that falls to a small bow. A Christmas fashion must have!