Watch: Jon Voight Defends Trump Against ‘Slanders and Lies’ in Christmas Message to Fans

Veteran actor Jon Voight took a few moments out of his holiday to praise President Donald Trump video to his fans this year.

The Ray Donovan star posted his video to Twitter a few days before Christmas to tell fans that it “bothers him” that people spend so much energy attacking President Donald Trump.

“I’m happy all the time actually, except there are things that bother me,” the 79-year-old Voight said. “Most especially what bothers me is people trying to hurt our president of the United States.”

“He’s got a huge amount on his plate,” Jon Voight added. “He’s doing such a good job every day. He’s doing amazing things really, and the news is not representing it, and there are people who are trying to cook up slanders and lies to bring him down. Can you imagine it?”

“This is our country. We’re Americans,” the National Treasure star concluded. “We should support our president and be very, very happy that we have this man in the White House who’s doing so much good for our country. Anyway, Merry Christmas!”

The outspoken Voight is one of the few strongly pro-Trump denizens of Hollywood. He was also a big supporter of the president during the 2016 elections. So much so that months before the election, he announced that he would help Trump win the White House in “Any way I can.”

Indeed, the Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning actor endorsed Trump as early as March of 2016.

