Dennis Quaid to Sing in Freedom of Speech Doc ‘No Safe Spaces’: ‘Our Whole Culture Has Become Intolerant’

Veteran actor Dennis Quaid will sing in a new docudrama about freedom of speech and political censorship, just one month after he released his first-ever studio album with his rock band The Sharks.

The 64-year-old actor will have his song “Out of the Box” featured in the upcoming crowdfunded film No Safe Spaces, produced by comedian Adam Carolla and conservative talk show host Dennis Prager. The film dives deep into the suppression of free speech on college campuses and other key institutions.

“It’s not just Hollywood. Our whole culture has become intolerant,” Quaid told The New York Post, explaining that his song is mainly about “being open to other points of view and not mindlessly giving yourself over to an ‘ism.’”

“I don’t give myself to any party or ism,” Quaid said. “I don’t march lock step with anything or anybody except for God and the values my mom taught me back in Texas. So if a president does great things I can acknowledge that no matter his party. I’ve voted for candidates from both parties and I’m a registered independent.”

Earlier this month, Quaid weighed in on the debate surrounding the film “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” which some progressives denounced as promoting rape and sexual harassment.

“It’s kind of innocent, really,” Quaid said of the controversy. “It was written in the ’40s, and there’s nothing predatory about it. It’s sort of just the relationship between men and women, you know? That’s all.”

No Safe Spaces, which features commentary from the commentators including Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Cornel West, and Tim Allen, will be released in Spring 2019.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.