Jim Carrey: Trump Supporters ‘Loyal Zombies’ Waiting on His Wall

Not satisfied with just attacking President Donald Trump, actor Jim Carrey unleashed another one of his bizarre pieces of art, this time attacking the president’s supporters and calling them zombies.

“Remember Trump’s loyal zombies chanting, ‘Build That Fence’ at his rallies???” Carrey tweeted. “Me neither!”

Remember Trump’s loyal zombies chanting, “Build That Fence” at his rallies??? Me neither! pic.twitter.com/yBYwtbDriB — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 26, 2018

Presumably, the Ace Ventura star was trying to make hay out of the difference between “a wall” and “a fence” in that some of the border barriers currently being proposed are more like a fence than a solid wall.

It is a somewhat meaningless point since Americans who support Trump’s border plans are generally more interested in effective border security whether it will be achieved via a solid wall or a fence.

But facts and truth are not often evident in Carrey’s “art.” A few weeks ago, for instance, he asked special counsel Robert Mueller to deliver indictments against the president for Christmas, something that did not end up happening.

Like horror writer Stephen King, President Trump seems to live in Jim Carrey’s head as the comedian seems to disgorge one attack on Trump after another on a near-daily basis.

Last month, for instance, during an appearance at Vulture Fest, the Canadian-born comedian compared Republicans to rapists, saying, “these are not people you can deal with.”

“You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal,” Carrey added. “A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us.”

The Sonic the Hedgehog star also attacked Trump calling him a cancer: “Trump is a melanoma, and anybody that covers for him, including Sarah Sanders, is putting makeup on it. It shows that there’s a deeper problem in this country, and that problem is greed.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.