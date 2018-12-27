Report: Police Have Video of Alleged Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault

Police in Massachusetts reportedly said they have obtained video of actor Kevin Spacey allegedly assaulting a man who has accused him of sexual assault.

The Nantucket area Cape and Island District Attorney filed sexual assault charges against the House of Cards star on Monday for the incident that supposedly occurred in July of 2016. Spacey will be arraigned in Nantucket District Court on January 7, CBS News reports.

According to court filings, the police have statements from the alleged victim, his girlfriend, a roommate, and even a bartender that observed the group that night. The accuser said that Kevin Spacey plied him with alcohol and then began “touching through the top of [his] pants.”

In his statement, the man said he began texting his girlfriend saying that Spacey was hitting on him. The filing says the man sent a Snapchat video to his girlfriend “showing Spacey touching the front of [his] pants by the crotch.”

Police also reported a second accusation that the actor sexually harassed another young man in a Nantucket restaurant in October of 2016.

The accusations came on the tail of bizarre video Spacey produced in which he seemingly addressed the accusations indirectly and did so as his House of Cards character, Francis Underwood.

Spacey still faces probes for sexual assault allegations in California and the United Kingdom.

