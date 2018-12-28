Iggy Azalea Seeks Sympathy After Fans Slam Her for Performing During Backup Dancer’s Seizure

Pop star Iggy Azalea begged her fans to have sympathy on her after she received criticism this week for continuing to perform after one of her backup dancers collapsed and seized during a performance.

In the middle of a concert in Rio de Janeiro, a backup dancer began to have a seizure on stage. The “Fancy” rapper did call for a medic, but other than that, she didn’t stop singing, even while the other dancers were clearly distressed.

Several social media users were stunned by her apparent lack of care for the collapsed dancer’s health.

Iggy Azalea still performing while her dancer has seizure behind her is…wow. pic.twitter.com/yo596g0g3C — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) December 28, 2018

The 28-year-old pop star defended herself in a series of social media posts, saying, “I thought she had just fallen/twister her ankle.”

“And it may sound harsh but; you keep singing until the music stops & ask for a medic which is what I did,” the Australia-born singer said.

She also added that the dancer was okay and told her followers not to make memes of the incident.

Iggy Azalea‘s message for everyone: pic.twitter.com/Kro7itlTzy — IGGY AZALEA DATA (@IggyData) December 27, 2018

The Grammy-nominated pop star also bemoaned criticism she’s received, saying, “sometimes I really feel exhausted by the world, it feels like ANY thing I do becomes an opportunity for people to tell me why I’m shitt, why my music sucks, my clothes are ugly, why I don’t matter or Why I’m a horrible person.”

Iggy Azalea via Instagram: THAT‘S SAD GUYS! 😒☹️ pic.twitter.com/yWQAivj0a2 — IGGY AZALEA DATA (@IggyData) December 28, 2018

“Im worn down,” she continued. “The last 4 years are just me existing in a world where I can do nothing right & it’s hard not to feel like ‘whats the point’ & keep motivated.”

Iggy Azalea, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, is a frequent target of derision among many hip-hop fans due to her contrived accent and perceived lack of talent. She had a breakout hit in 2014 with “Fancy” but has struggled to maintain relevancy since.

Many target her because she is a white woman, and she has responded by taking offense to her critics’ use of the word “Becky” to make fun of her.

@iggys_bitch dont ever call me a becky. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 25, 2016

@phagmob generalizing ANY race by calling them one sterotypical name for said race. i personally dont think is very cool, the end. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 25, 2016

Azalea has also accused her critics of sexism, saying in 2015, saying, “I think it has 100,000 percent to do with the fact that I have a vagina.”