Mark Hamill: Donald Trump Worse than Darth Vader

Star Wars star Mark Hamill pushed back against comparisons between President Donald Trump or former Vice President Dick Cheney and Darth Vader, pointing out that the latter eventually “saw the errors of his ways.”

In a podcast hosted by The Washington Post, Hamill indicated that Trump and Cheney’s failure to repent for their so-called sins meant that they were not comparable to the iconic movie villain.

“Listen, I really get upset then when people compare [Trump] or even Dick Cheney to Darth Vader because Darth Vader repented,” Hamill said. “He saw the error of his ways. I don’t see either one of them doing that.”

At the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Vader eventually renounces his allegiance to the Dark Side by killing Emperor Darth Sidious. Vader watched Sidious torture his son Luke Skywalker (played by Hamill).



Cheney has long faced comparisons to Darth Vader, and in 2015 even appeared at a Republican Party of Florida’s Statesman’s Dinner with “The Imperial March” playing in the background.

Hamill is one of Hollywood’s many outspoken critics of Trump and conservative politics. In June, he denounced Trump as both a coward and a traitor, and has previously described his cabinet as full of “really despicable people.” Last year, Hamill donated to a campaign aimed at buying Twitter so its new leadership could remove Donald Trump from the platform.

Following the midterm elections in November, the 67-year-old actor suggested letting women “take charge completely” of politics because centuries of male-dominated rule of government has led to “poor results.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.