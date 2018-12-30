Jim Carrey Asks in Grotesque Trump Painting ‘If the Devil Makes Donald Swallow’

Far-left Hollywood star Jim Carrey took his hate for President Donald Trump to a new level, asking if “the devil makes Donald swallow” in a grotesque painting of the president posted to social media.

“In no way do I mean to disparage the beautiful act of fellatio, whether straight or gay…I just wanna know if the devil makes Donald swallow,” Jim Carrey said Saturday in a sexually explicit screed.

In no way do I mean to disparage the beautiful act of fellatio, whether straight or gay…I just wanna know if the devil makes Donald swallow. pic.twitter.com/NoXVg4U27u — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 29, 2018

Carrey may be in a bad mood this week because he didn’t get his Christmas wish. Earlier this month, the Truman Show actor shared his desire to see Trump associates indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for Christmas.

“Dear Mr. Mueller: Be my secret Santa. You know what I want for Christmas,” the 56-year-old said.

Dear Mr. Mueller: Be my secret Santa. You know what I want for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ipzWVTuRdW — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 5, 2018

If Carrey’s frequent Twitter drawings are any indication, the Dumb and Dumber star hasn’t had the best time adjusting to the Trump presidency. In one drawing earlier this year, he fantasized about seeing President Trump’s sons impaled to death by an elephant.

In November, the How the Grinch Stole Christmas actor said that Republicans are like rapists.

“These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us,” he said in a public appearance.

Carrey also wondered how black Americans “haven’t burned this country down” yet.