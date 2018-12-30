Rob Reiner: ‘Nancy Pelosi Will Clean Donald Trump’s Clock’ and Defeat His ‘Ridiculous Wall’

Left-wing Hollywood film director and far-left social media personality Rob Reiner predicted this weekend that incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will “clean Donald Trump’s clock” over funding for the border wall.

“When you’re a horrendous deal maker, it’s particularly daunting to go up against someone who has world class skills. Nancy Pelosi will clean Donald Trump’s clock,” Rob Reiner said.

“There will be no ridiculous wall. The desperate fool will continue to flail & ultimately fail. TrumpResign.”

Indeed, the federal government has been shut down for over a week following Senate Democrats’ refusal to pass a spending bill that included billions for border security.

“I am in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security. From what I hear, they are spending so much time on Presidential Harassment that they have little time left for things like stopping crime and our military!” Trump said Saturday.

Reiner, like many of his peers in Hollywood, has expressed support for mass immigration.

In June, he bashed Trump supporters as racists who are afraid of nonwhite immigrants, saying, “[Trump] launched his campaign basically saying, ‘Mexicans are rapists and murderers.’ That’s what he is still selling. It’s the only thing he can sell to that racist base of his.”

“The people who support him are frightened to death of the browning of America,” Reiner also said.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor again lashed out against the president earlier this month, calling him a “sick delusional criminal fuck.”

“Donald Trump is not only a criminal, he’s a delusional criminal. Only a sick fuck could read a legal filing that states he’s committed a federal crime and say he’s been totally cleared. Oh I forgot, the sick delusional criminal fuck can’t read,” the 71-year-old said.