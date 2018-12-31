Listen: Louis C.K. Rips Parkland Shooting Survivors, Mocks Gender Fluid Millennials in Leaked Standup Set

A recently released recording purportedly hears disgraced actor-comedian Louis C.K. tearing into survivors of the Parkland School shooting and millennials who insist on being addressed with so-called gender fluid pronouns.

The Louis C.K. audio, published on YouTube on Sunday before being swiftly taken down, reportedly came during a December set at New York City’s famed Comedy Cellar.

At one point, the Louis star goes after the Parkland students campaigning for gun control.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing? You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit. You’re not interesting,” C.K. said. “Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you?… You didn’t got shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve gotta listen to you talking?”

A portion of the set was posted to Twitter.

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

“[Young people] are just boring. Fucking telling, ‘You shouldn’t say that.’ What are you, an old lady? What are you fucking doing?” C.K. said. “’Nyeah, that’s not appropriate.’ Fuck you! You’re a child! Why aren’t you finger-fucking each other and doing Jell-O shots?”

“They’re like royalty, they tell you what to call them,” he continued. “’You should address me as they/them, because I identify as gender neutral.’ Oh, okay. Okay. You should address me as ‘there,’ because I identify as a location. And the location is your mother’s cunt.”

C.K. later launch’s into a ant about visiting his doctor.

“And he said, ‘You need to stop eating ice cream.’ I said, ‘You need to go fuck yourself.” C.K. said. “And don’t ever touch me again, you old faggot. You old fucking Jewish fag. Get your fucking hands off me. You’re fucking with my ice cream, I get upset.”

Most of the 51-year-old’s jokes are met with uproarious laughter and applause but social media users weren’t amused, many of them firing off on C.K. over his punchlines.

Louis CK went away for a year and decided the killer comeback move was attacking kids who survived a school shooting and put themselves out there to stop any future victims. He and his audience can go rot forever — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) December 31, 2018

the thing about louis ck is that he was always the first to remind us how big a piece of shit he is and now for the finale he would like to smother all of us with that fact until we have died — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) December 31, 2018

so Louis CK apparently thinks that he had a harder year than a group of high school students whose friends were massacred, which is kind of just a fascinating place for a human adult to end up — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) December 31, 2018

Louis CK just came along and fucked up every already published list of worst moments of 2018 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) December 31, 2018

I see Louis CK decided to jack off all over Parkland victims and non-binary people now. Weird PR strategy but ok. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) December 31, 2018

In November 2017, C.K. admitted in a lengthy letter to masturbating in front of multiple women. Within days, HBO had stripped C.K.’s content from its on-demand platform. FX, the network that gave him a multi-million dollar overall deal, and which aired five seasons of his Emmy-winning series Louie, severed ties with him. A planned Netflix special was also nixed.

Mere months before his fall from left-wing Hollywood grace, C.K. was making headlines for comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Days before the 2016 presidential election, C.K. came out strong for Hillary Clinton, telling the Conan O’Brien audience he supports the Democrat because she is “talented and super-smart,” and would be tough as America’s “first mother.”

