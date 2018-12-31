Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump’s 10 Most Stylish Looks of 2018

First Lady Melania Trump made 2018 the year she stepped out of her fashion comfort zone and took major style risks never before taken by a sitting first lady.

From wide brim white hats to full-fledged off-the-runway Christian Dior, in this Fashion Notes, I wrap up Mrs. Trump’s most renowned and memorable ensembles from the past year.

1. The Hervé Pierre Hat Seen Around the World

When the French visited Washington, D.C. this year, Melania Trump decided to transform her birthday weekend into possibly the most fashionably fierce few days in First Lady history.

In a striking white hat by Hervé Pierre, an off-the-runway, asymmetric Michael Kors Collection white suit, and denim white-heeled Christian Louboutin stilettos, Mrs. Trump not only rocked the nation but the world without uttering a word.

This is a First Lady who lets the fashion do the talking, and boy is it piercing!

2. Mrs. Trump’s Nod to Diana, Princess of Wales

If there is something clear about Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe — beautifully curated by the great Hervé Pierre — it is that she lives to pay homage to artists, icons, and legends.

While in London, England this year, Mrs. Trump was ravishing as American royalty in a yellow chiffon, off-the-shoulder draped evening gown by J. Mendel which featured a regal cape.

For many, Mrs. Trump may have been channeling “Belle” from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, but this gown was a throwback to Princess Diana’s famous blue chiffon gown that she wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

3. Mrs. Trump Takes the Pyramids by Storm – In Chanel

Perhaps there is no single moment more significant in Mrs. Trump’s days as first lady thus far than her trip to the Egyptian pyramids and the Sphinx.

As I wrote extensively in a recent Fashion Notes (My avid readers will remember!), Mrs. Trump harked back to the bygone era of American fashion, single-handedly creating her own photo shoot in imagery that will never be able to be mimicked.

Chanel ensemble, hat, and flats, with an ivory Ralph Lauren blazer were put together by Hervé Pierre to bring the world what it needs: Glamour.

4. Chanel Haute Couture for Dinner, Of Course

When Dolce & Gabanna lace and Bottega Veneta leather is your go-to look, it’s only appropriate that when the French are in town, homage be paid to Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld.

For the U.S.-French State Dinner, Mrs. Trump was fitted for a custom Chanel Haute Couture hand-painted gown dripping in sequins, crystals, and Chantilly lace. The stunning piece was shown on the Spring Haute Couture runways in Paris, France originally as a jumpsuit with matching fingerless gloves, but was converted into a gown for the occasion.

And just as Coco Chanel would have it, there were no accessories.

5. When on Safari, Do As Grace Kelly

The white hat has become a bit of a statement for Mrs. Trump. It’s almost as if she wants us to be in constant waiting for her next white hat moment.

While on Safari in Kenya, Africa, Mrs. Trump channeled classic American sportswear, feeding baby elephants and gazing at wild zebras in a Ralph Lauren-clad riding outfit and white pith hat.

Is this Grace Kelly in Mogambo? No, this is Melania.

6. Dior on a Parisian Rainy Day

Mrs. Trump weathered the rainy Paris day while attending the commemoration ceremonies for the ending of World War I at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles in a custom-fitted Christian Dior ensemble and Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

And leave it to Mrs. Trump to turn a simple black umbrella into a style accessory that we suddenly all want to be carrying with a pair of Bottega Veneta gloves.

7. Tropico in Washington

Mrs. Trump has only worn the famed British brand Erdem a few times (Most notably her rose gold glitter dress from last year’s New Year’s Eve party!).

Her tropical, birds of paradise shirt dress with a custom Hervé Pierre orange leather belt and matching orange Manolo Blahniks was her peak style moment of the this year’s summer months. Mrs. Trump loved the dress so much that she even re-wore it while in Africa, that time with satin yellow pumps.

The dark, square sunglasses, of course, just make this ensemble jet-set ready with a 1950’s flare.

8. Transparent at the NATO Summit

Those pesky international, globalist summits are rather boring. So what better way to make a statement than by wearing what looks like a transparent dress?!

Mrs. Trump chose an Elie Saab tea length flare skirted dress that features a flesh-toned lining for that subtle-sexy vibe she favors. The outcome? A ladylike ready-for-tea ensemble that stood way out from the other NATO spouses.

9. How to Pardon a Turkey in Dior

For the annual pardoning of the turkey at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving this year, Mrs. Turmp opted for a striking red, white, black, and camel Dior coat from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection. The coat stood out amongst the crowd of mostly men’s suits with its vivid colors and geometric, abstract pattern.

Mrs. Trump let the coat do all the talking and kept the rest of the ensemble to a minimal black sweater, black skinny pants, and suede Christian Louboutin stiletto boots.

That’s how you pardon a turkey!

10. Walk, Walk Fashion Baby

In my book, you cannot go wrong with black and white — especially black and white stripes.

This striped, criss-crossed Carolina Herrera fit-and-flare number that Mrs. Trump wore in the Springtime while the Japanese visited Mar-a-Lago was fresh, daring (Most women wouldn’t dare wear stripes), and most of all, fashion.

That’s what we are here for, after all.

