Rob Reiner New Year’s Resolution: Get Trump ‘The F*ck Out of the White House’

With just hours remaining in 2018, Hollywood film director and far-left social media personality Rob Reiner shared a profanity-laced New Year’s resolution on social media: Get President Donald Trump “the fuck out of the White House.”

“Reminder. He called a reporter pretending to be someone else to brag about his sexual prowess,” Reiner, a frequent critic of President Trump, tweeted. “He defrauded people of their life savings with a fake university. The President of the United States is a sick criminal. New Year’s resolution: Get him the fuck out of the White House.”

Reiner’s tweet comes days after the All in the Family star predicted incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will outmaneuver the president regarding funding for border security and the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a key campaign promise the real estate tycoon-turned-politician made during the 2016 election.

“When you’re a horrendous deal maker, it’s particularly daunting to go up against someone who has world class skills,” tweeted Rob Reiner. “Nancy Pelosi will clean Donald Trump’s clock. There will be no ridiculous wall. The desperate fool will continue to flail & ultimately fail. #TrumpResign.”

President Trump and Democrat leaders remain at odds over an agreement to end the partial federal government shutdown, which went into effect December 22. Tweeting from inside the Oval Office Monday morning, President Trump, who is seeking $5 billion to build the wall, called on Democrats to support its construction — a policy prescription the president pointed out they supported in years prior. “I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall,” President Trump wrote. “You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast!”

Reiner isn’t the only disgruntled Hollywood star whose New Year’s Eve resolution involved harm to the president. In a Friday interview with MSNBC’s All In, left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said he looks forward to seeing “as many members of the Trump family in orange jumpsuits as possible” in 2019.