Alyssa Milano Promotes Fundraiser for Illegal Alien After Mocking Veteran’s Border Wall Crowdfund

Celebrity activist and actor Alyssa Milano is promoting a fundraiser for illegal alien Eduardo Samaniego on social media after she mocked an effort to crowdfund the border wall for not using money to take “care of our veterans.”

“Eduardo is in Irwin Detention Facility which has numerous human rights abuse cases against it. The Southern Poverty Law Center tried to do a wellness check on him & the facility refused to grant access. This case is being fast-tracked due to his immigrant rights activism,” Alyssa Milano said Sunday, promoting a GoFundMe page created for him.

The fundraiser seeks to pay for the legal fees of Eduardo Samaniego, an illegal alien and activist who is being held by ICE in Georgia.

The 46-year-old’s promotion of a GoFundMe page for an illegal alien comes after she mocked Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran and a triple amputee who started a GoFundMe to build a border wall on the southern border.

“Oh, yes! Let’s GoFundTheWall while not taking care of our veterans. Cool. Cool. Cool,” the Sundays at Tiffany’s star said in December.

Uh, this effort was initiated by a veteran, who not incidentally is a triple amputee. Just FYI… https://t.co/fJN0hT10eV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 21, 2018

The project that she mocked has now raised over $18 million. On the page, Kolfage writes, “As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today.”

“Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.”