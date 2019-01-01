Amy Schumer Rings In New Year with Rant About ‘the Gift of Pooping’

Actress and left-wing activist Amy Schumer decided to ring in the New Year with a few bizarre social media posts, one of which celebrated the “gift of pooping.”

“I have felt like I have food poisoning for 5 months but yesterday My body gave me the gift of pooping,” Amy Schumer said in an Instagram post Sunday.

“The kind you want to take a picture of and send to your sister. So you do and she asks you to please not do that and for all that I am grateful. Happy Sunday guys. I hope you take a really good poop today!”

On Monday, she followed up with another photo, captioning it by saying that she was “Laughing into 2019”

The 37-year-old also frequently uses her social media to opine about politics and launch attacks on conservatives.

Amy Schumer announced her pregnancy in October by endorsing a number of Democratic candidates for the 2018 midterm elections.

In November, the I Feel Pretty star bemoaned the victory of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in a Mississippi election, saying, “Fuck Hyde-Smith and anyone who voted for her.” She paired this political commentary with a video of herself vomiting in a car.

The stand-up comedian also attacked Hyde-Smith for having a “crackhead looking mouth” with “tiny racist teeth.”