Actress Ellen Barkin Hopes Louis C.K. ‘Gets Raped,’ ‘Shot At’

Hollywood actress and film producer Ellen Barkin lashed out at comedian Louis C.K. after audio of the embattled funnyman’s recent standup set mocked victims of the Parkland shooting leaked over the weekend.

In a series on tweets posted Monday, Barkin said she hopes Louis C.K., whose real name is Louis Székely, is raped and subsequently “shot at.”

i hope louis ck gets raped — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 31, 2018

and shot at — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 31, 2018

Barkin’s inflammatory remarks were met with blowback from hundreds of Twitter users, with some calling on the Sea of Love star to tone down her heated rhetoric or stay off the platform.

Actress Rosanna Arquette pushed back on Barkin’s comments, stating the #MeToo movement doesn’t advocate for anyone to be raped. “[I]ts a shame he dosnt understand how serious his actions are and how unfunny and ignorant and insensitive he is to the heroic parkland students….this Movement is Not going to get shut down ….Dream on,” Arquette continued.

We don’t want anyone to Rape …its a shame he dosnt understand how serious his actions are and how unfunny and ignorant and insensitive he is to the heroic parkland students….this Movement is Not going to get shut down ….Dream on. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 31, 2018

Unphased by the scorn her tweets attracted, Barkin then seemingly attempted to rationalize them, asking her followers to consider how C.K. talks about the women who accused him of sexual misconduct. “[F]or all of you ready to jump on myback, think for a minute about how louis ck must talk about the women who outed him?” she asked. “what do you think he wishes on them? do you think he will assault a woman again? read up on serial sexual assault.”

for all of you ready to jump on myback, think for a minute about how louis ck must talk about the women who outed him? what do you think he wishes on them? do you think he will assault a woman again? read up on serial sexual assault — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 31, 2018

C.K., 51, temporarily disappeared from public life after acknowledging and apologizing for sexual misconduct in November of 2017. He lost a production deal with FX networks and a movie release was canceled.

However, since August he has been making unannounced appearances, performing new material at East Coast comedy clubs.

The sound-only recording of C.K.’s set was posted Sunday in a since-removed YouTube video that said it was from a December 16 stand-up set at a Levittown, New York, comedy club.

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot,” C.K. can be heard saying on the recording. “Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I gotta listen to you talking?”

Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg replied to the C.K. material on Twitter.

“My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting,” Guttenberg said. “My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss every day. Why don’t you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?”

Mega movie producer Judd Apatow also criticized the comedian, tweeting: “This hacky, unfunny, shallow routine is just a symptom of how people are afraid to feel empathy. It’s much easier to laugh at our most vulnerable than to look at their pain directly & show them love and concern. Louis CK is all fear and bitterness now. He can’t look inward.”

A gunman killed 17 students and staff members at the school on February 14 of last year.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor Cameron Kasky defended C.K., saying “comedy exists to be offensive.”

In one of his first performances since his suicide scare, Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson cracked a joke about C.K.’s death. Davidson floated the idea of getting a tattoo of the comedian to match the other tattoos of people who passed away shortly after.

“I got a Harry Potter tattoo,” began the SNL performer. “Then the next day Alan Rickman the guy who played Snape died, and I was like, oh, what a weird coincidence.”

“Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day—Gene Wilder dies. Now I’m like, alright, that’s a coincidence, that’s weird. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?” He continued, “That joke used to be about Aziz Ansari, but Aziz has been nice to me recently.”

