NBC’s NYE Coverage Slammed for Airing Chrissy Teigen Talking About ‘Vaginal Steaming’

NBC has drawn a firestorm of criticism after its New Year’s Eve broadcast featured model Chrissy Teigen discussing “vaginal steaming” on live television, leaving some viewers disgusted and outraged over the inappropriate rant.

Hordes of angry viewers took to Twitter to express their dismay over NBC’s coverage as Chrissy Teigen discussed the so-called age-old cleansing remedy in New York City’s Times Square, with some labeling the broadcast a “train-wreck,” while others demanded apologies.

“Yeah, I like to steam my vag,” Teigen began as NBC aired a photo of the model undergoing the treatment.

“What does that mean?” host Carson Daily replied, before cutting Teigen off as she attempted another zany explanation of the act.

“You should be in prison,” Daily then joked.

Below is a sample of the criticism NBC received over the raunchy segment, which aired roughly 15 minutes before midnight.

Yo @NBC, that new years broadcast was trash. Expect nothing less though! #vaginalsteaming — tony ruff (@amruff7) January 1, 2019

#NBCNYE Ok, now, really? My 9-yr-old son does not need to hear about Chrissy's vaginal steaming. Please god, someone resurrect Dick Clark…. — Mindibeth Wynne (@MindiWynne) January 1, 2019

#nbc #RockinEve I’m embarrassed for America watching @chrissyteigen talk about vaginal steaming. Way to help me ring in the new year with family. Turning it to Fox now. 😕 — Jennifer Hughes (@MrsJennHughes) January 1, 2019

AND @NBC showed a photo of said vaginal steaming. What the hell is wrong with you people?? How is this family appropriate? I’m confused… — Holly Grisham (@grisham_holly) January 1, 2019

Just watched the nbc special! My children boys are now asking me what vaginal steaming is! Feeling horrifically disgusted! An apology is needed and Chrissy needs to! So unbelievably embarassed! Wow, this a new low! Shame on you NBC! #NewYearsEve2018, #NBCNYE, #todayshow — Wisconsin Mommy (@wisconsinmommy5) January 1, 2019

@CarsonDaly you should make better choices for yourself. Last night’s show was a train-wreck. Chrissy Teigen is hugely overrated & the vaginal steaming thing? Kids stay up & watch these specials. Totally unacceptable & nasty. — Mary Laver (@nowwhathomey) January 1, 2019

Did @nbc not show the ball drop? I personally watch @ABC7NY and saw the ball drop there but let me just say if at @chrissyteigen was discussing vaginal steaming as reported that’s not cool and should apologize. This is coming from a fan of her work. — TheresaG (@Theresagreen77G) January 1, 2019

Really glad I called the boys upstairs just in time for the vaginal steaming talk on NBC. 😑🙄 — Jenna Swearingen Hatfield (@JennaHatfield) January 1, 2019

Carson, the show tonight is disappointing. It’s very raunchy! Come on, vaginal steaming? Is this necessary?!? — Dawn Upton (@Hayboplivi7177) January 1, 2019

“Whenever you think our society isn’t making some kind of progress, remember the time a major network pre-approved a Chrissy Teigen to discuss a photo of her doing vaginal steaming on a NYE broadcast. What a time to be alive #2019Mood,” wrote another Twitter user.

The segment wasn’t the only cringe-worthy moment for Teigen. The model received a poke in the eye from co-host Leslie Jones’ umbrella as they pair attempted to hug at midnight.

“Heading back out to time’s square to find my eyeball,” Teigen later quipped.

Perhaps most embarrassing about NBC’s coverage is the network failed to show the ball or a countdown clock.

me waiting for the ball to drop on #NBC only to realize it’s already 12? pic.twitter.com/R5PV0uUMfp — rachelle (@rachmontil) January 1, 2019

is it just me or did #NBC not show the actual ball drop 😭 — rachelle (@rachmontil) January 1, 2019

Holy crap @nbc You frigging MISSED THE BALL DROP #EPICFAIL — Vicky (@vickyderd) January 1, 2019