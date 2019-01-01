NBC’s NYE Coverage Slammed for Airing Chrissy Teigen Talking About ‘Vaginal Steaming’

NBC has drawn a firestorm of criticism after its New Year’s Eve broadcast featured model Chrissy Teigen discussing “vaginal steaming” on live television, leaving some viewers disgusted and outraged over the inappropriate rant.

Hordes of angry viewers took to Twitter to express their dismay over NBC’s coverage as Chrissy Teigen discussed the so-called age-old cleansing remedy in New York City’s Times Square, with some labeling the broadcast a “train-wreck,” while others demanded apologies.

“Yeah, I like to steam my vag,” Teigen began as NBC aired a photo of the model undergoing the treatment.

“What does that mean?” host Carson Daily replied, before cutting Teigen off as she attempted another zany explanation of the act.

“You should be in prison,” Daily then joked.

Below is a sample of the criticism NBC received over the raunchy segment, which aired roughly 15 minutes before midnight.

“Whenever you think our society isn’t making some kind of progress, remember the time a major network pre-approved a Chrissy Teigen to discuss a photo of her doing vaginal steaming on a NYE broadcast. What a time to be alive #2019Mood,” wrote another Twitter user.

The segment wasn’t the only cringe-worthy moment for Teigen. The model received a poke in the eye from co-host Leslie Jones’ umbrella as they pair attempted to hug at midnight.

“Heading back out to time’s square to find my eyeball,” Teigen later quipped.

Perhaps most embarrassing about NBC’s coverage is the network failed to show the ball or a countdown clock.

