Golden Globes Co-Host Sandra Oh ‘Not Interested’ in Trump Bashing

Actress and Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh has no intention of criticizing President Donald Trump at the 76th annual awards show this weekend, the Killing Eve star revealed in an interview released Wednesday.

Oh and co-host actor-comedian Andy Samberg interviewed one another for The Hollywood Reporter, discussing a range of topics, including show preparations, politics, and whether they will show some skin during the yearly gala.

Asked by Samberg if viewers can expect the pair to roast fellow Hollywood celebrities or “go hard into detailed politics stuff,” Oh replied: “No, I don’t think I could do that. I don’t think it’s shallow to [number one] have fun and [number two] be honestly celebratory,” adding that she is “not interested in [mentioning President Trump] at all.”

“It’s going to be great. I think people are ready and could use a little smile,” said Samberg, who previously won a Golden Globe for the long-running police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “Everyone is depressed, and maybe that’s as good a reason as any that everyone could use a little time to laugh and celebrate.”

Oh went on to say that her focus will be “pointing to actual real change,” in Hollywood, citing Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians as examples of culturally-significant movies that helped shift perceptions of the portrayal of minorities onscreen.

“I want to focus on that ’cause people can pooh-pooh Hollywood all they want — and there is a lot to pooh-pooh, sure — but we also make culture. How many gazillions of people have seen Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians?” Oh asked. “That changes things. Just speaking for my own community, people cried a lot in [Crazy Rich Asians], and it’s not only because it’s a great story and a classic romantic comedy — it is because seeing yourself reflected onscreen is really emotional when you don’t even know that you’re carrying so much grief of never being seen.”

On top of co-hosting the show, Oh is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Killing Eve. In September, Oh and Samberg co-presented the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Golden Globes will be held January 6 at the Beverly Hills Hotel and air at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC.