Chelsea Handler Gushes over Nancy Pelosi: ‘It’s Always a Woman Who Cleans Up a Man’s Mess’

Left-wing activist and comedian Chelsea Handler couldn’t contain her excitement about Democrat Nancy Pelosi becoming speaker of the House again Thursday, saying she hopes the Democrat leader stops Trump’s stealing “from the very people who elected him.”

“It’s January 3rd, and I am proud to support NancyPelosi as the Speaker of the House to make sure there is something called Congress that doesn’t look the other way while our president steals from the very people who elected him,” Chelsea Handler said.

“It’s always a woman who cleans up a man’s mess,” she added.

It’s January 3rd, and I am proud to support @NancyPelosi as the Speaker of the House to make sure there is something called Congress that doesn’t look the other way while our president steals from the very people who elected him. It’s always a woman who cleans up a man’s mess. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 3, 2019

The former Netflix host’s praise of Pelosi comes as many left-wing figures in Hollywood are triumphant about Pelosi returning to power in House this week. Left out of Handler’s praise of Pelosi, however, is the fact that she was also in control of the party when they lost the House in 2010.

Democrats won about 40 seats in the House of Representatives last November, setting the party up for a majority to take office this month. On the first day of Democratic control Thursday, California Rep. Brad Sherman is already planning to file articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Handler makes no secret of her far-left views. During the controversy over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the former Chelsea Lately host exploded on Republicans, saying that they think “rape is fine.”

Republican Party = white male party. They don’t care about women and they don’t care about the future. They care about the past where all white men are in power. Rape is fine. Keep minorities and women down. All white men, oh, and Ben Carson. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 28, 2018

“Republican Party = white male party. They don’t care about women and they don’t care about the future,” she said. “They care about the past where all white men are in power. Rape is fine. Keep minorities and women down. All white men, oh, and Ben Carson.”

More recently, the 43-year-old promoted voting in the 2018 midterms by posting a nude video of herself on social media.