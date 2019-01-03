Michael Moore: ‘History Will Not Be Kind’ to House GOP for Collaborating with a ‘Traitor’ 

Michael Moore predicted Wednesday that “history will not be kind” to House Republicans for working with President Donald Trump, whom the far-left documentary filmmaker called a “traitor to all that we believe America is and can be.”

“We are less than 15 hours away from taking the keys to the Clown Car away from the House Republicans,” Moore, a frequent critic of the president, said. “They will be sent to the Time Out room to think about their silence & collaboration with a traitor to all that we believe America is and can be.”

“History will not be kind to them,” Moore added.

Moore’s remark comes as House Democrats take power in the 116th Congress. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is poised to take over as speaker of the House as a partial federal government shutdown over President Trump’s insistence that lawmakers fund a southern border wall neared the two-week mark.

In excerpts of the speech she was to deliver to the House later Thursday, Pelosi vowed the new Congress would be “bipartisan and unifying” and “will debate and advance good ideas no matter where they come from.”

“In that spirit, Democrats will be offering the Senate Republican appropriations legislation to re-open government later today — to meet the needs of the American people, and to protect our borders,” she said.

However, such cross-aisle hand-holding appeared unlikely as the president continued to dig in over his demand that Congress approve a $5-billion plan to construct a U.S.-Mexico border wall to blunt illegal immigration — with Democrats appearing unlikely to agree on funding.

Further, Democrats will move early to protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, a popular feature of the Affordable Care Act that a judge in Texas recently struck down.

Hovering in the background in Washington will be the threat of impeachment, as Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) announced plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump.

But even if Democrats believe some of President Trump’s actions clear the threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” Pelosi has downplayed the prospects of impeachment.

“It would be very divisive,” she told Elle magazine. “It’s not something that I’m stirring the pot on.”

House Democrats, according to Axios, are also weighing targeting 85 Trump-related “subjects,” which includes probes and possible subpoenas into the president’s tax returns and the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

The Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.