The National Geographic Channel will reportedly remove astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s talk show StarTalk from its lineup amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the host.

On Thursday, Variety reported StarTalk will remain off the air as the Fox Network Group probes several misconduct allegations against Tyson.

“In order to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded we chose to hold new episodes of ‘Star Talk’ until it is complete,” a spokesperson for the network told Variety. “We expect that to happen in the next few weeks at which time we’ll make a final decision.”

Allegations surfaced against the Harvard-educated Neil deGrasse Tyson as the network was set to air its fourth episode of the program’s fifth season in November.

To date, four women have accused Tyson of sexual misconduct.

In December, BuzzFeed reported the latest alleged victim claimed Tyson approached her at a holiday party for employees of the American Museum of Natural History and made inappropriate jokes as pressured her to talk in a private setting. “Tyson, its most famous employee, drunkenly approached her, she said, making sexual jokes and propositioning her to join him alone in his office,” according to BuzzFeed.

In a Facebook post published in December, Tyson vehemently denied the allegations and signaled he would cooperate with any investigation into the women’s claims. “I’m the accused, so why believe anything I say? Why believe me at all?” the astrophysicist wrote. “That brings us back to the value of an independent investigation, which FOX/NatGeo (the networks on which Cosmos and StarTalk air) announced that they will conduct. I welcome this.”

The TV personality who’s been outspoken about his politics, including criticizing skeptics of man-made global warming and members of President Trump cabinet, has canceled scheduled live appearances in Tampa Bay and Orlando in wake of the allegations.