Rob Schneider Rips Critics of Kevin Hart and Louis C.K.: ‘Jokes Are Words You F*cking Moron C*nts’

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider held nothing back when he addressed the recent controversies afflicting Kevin Hart and Louis C.K. Friday, defending the two comics’ right to free speech in a number of social media posts.

“I support TheEllenShow supporting KevinHart4real Comics are the ones who are supposed to say the horrible things we all think but don’t” Rob Schneider said.

I support @TheEllenShow supporting @KevinHart4real

Comics are the ones who are supposed to say the horrible things we all think but don’t. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

The 55-year-old followed that up, saying, “FREE LOUIE CK!! JOKES ARE WORDS YOU F#CKING MORON C#NTS!!”

FREE LOUIE CK!!

JOKES ARE WORDS YOU F#CKING MORON C#NTS!! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

The Real Rob actor also quoted George Carlin and suggested boycotting the Oscars if Kevin Hart isn’t allowed to host.

“Political correctness is just fascism disguised as manners.”

George Carlin — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

Ellen Degeneres showed support for Kevin Hart this week after he stepped down from hosting the Oscars in December amid controversy over gay jokes he made years ago.

“You have grown, you have apologized, you are apologizing again right now. You’ve done it. Don’t let those people win — host the Oscars,” DeGeneres tells Hart said in video posted to her social media page Thursday.

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

She was predictably attacked by left-wing social media users for her defense of Hart.

Louis C.K., once a favorite of liberal audiences, lost most of his fan base in 2017 after he admitted to masturbating in front of unwilling women multiple times following a number of allegations during the #MeToo movement’s heyday.

The Louie actor has since performed in a number of private comedy shows, and one show was recently recorded and leaked online. In the set, he can be heard joking about “non-binary” individuals and mocking the Parkland students, leading to a number of progressives attacking him.

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

Schneider joins comedian Ricky Gervais in defending Louis C.K. In response to the routine, the U.K. Office star said, “There is no subject out of bounds. People often get offended when they mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target. It all depends on the joke.”

However, not everyone in Hollywood was so supportive. Actress Ellen Barkin said she hoped he got “raped” and “shot at,” while SNL‘s Pete Davidson joked about his death.