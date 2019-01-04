Wanda Sykes: Trump Isn’t Just a ‘Motherf*cker,’ He’s a ‘Lying Motherf*cker’

Actress-comedian Wanda Sykes said Friday that Rep. Rashida Tlaib was wrong to call President Donald Trump a “motherfucker,” because he should instead be called a “lying motherfucker.”

“She’s wrong for calling Trump a motherf***er. He’s a ‘lying motherf***er,'” Wanda Sykes said in a social media post.

She’s wrong for calling Trump a motherf***er. He’s a “lying motherf***er.” https://t.co/EnPPw1qXJj — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 4, 2019

Newly elected Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib rocked Washington Friday after video was posted across social media of her telling a crowd Thursday night that she Democrats are going to “impeach the motherfucker.”

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

Tlaib stood by her remarks Friday morning, saying in social media post, “I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe.”

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

She also released a longer statement defending her actions, however, when she was asked about her statement by reporters in person Friday, she did not answer and walked away.

Rep Tlaib doubles down pic.twitter.com/ZKaYVNdvq7 — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 4, 2019

President Donald Trump also sounded off on Tlaib’s remark at a press conference in the Rose Garden, saying, “I think she dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family, using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there.”

Trump also said that her profanity was “highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”

The president also said that he did not recognize her name, saying, “This is a person I do not know, I assume she’s new.”