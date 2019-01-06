Golden Globes: Christian Bale Thanks ‘Satan’ for Inspiration to Play Dick Cheney

Actor Christian Bale thanked “Satan” for helping him prepare for his role as former Vice President Dick Cheney in his Golden Globe acceptance speech Sunday after winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Vice.

Christian Bale, who previously won a Golden Globe for his 2011 role in The Fighter, thanked his wife early in his speech, saying she had advised him to say less while he was up there because she knew how much trouble he could get in to. The actor then thanked Satan for providing inspiration on how to play Cheney.

“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role.” the Dark Knight star also suggested portraying another high-profile Republican, naming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Christian Bale Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech for role of Dick Cheney: "I will be cornering the market on charisma-free assholes. What do you think, Mitch McConnell next? That could be good… Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," pic.twitter.com/4KVewCViao — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) January 7, 2019

Despite his criticism of Cheney Sunday, Christian Bale previously praised the former vice president for his commitment to his loved ones and his love of learning.

“He was a wonderful family man — he’s a great dad, he’s an avid reader, he has a brain like a vice and he constantly reads history,” the actor said in an interview with Fox News last month. ”He was very laid-back. He would have been very happy to be a lineman in Wyoming if he hadn’t met Lynne, who said to him, ‘No, that doesn’t cut it. You need some ambition.’ What would have been if they hadn’t met?”

Director Adam McKay’s Cheney biopic Vice staged an awards-season coup, landing a leading six nominations from the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards to narrowly edge more expected favorites like Bradley Cooper’s tear-jerking revival A Star Is Born, the interracial road-trip drama Green Book and the period romp The Favourite.