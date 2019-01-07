Barbra Streisand: Trump Border Wall an Immoral ‘Monument to Himself’

Actress and left-wing actor Barbra Streisand belittled President Donald Trump’s border wall proposal on Monday, calling the effort a “monument to himself” that America cannot “morally” afford.

“Trump only cares about this ‘wall’ in order to build a monument to himself. Just like the bankrupt ‘Trump’ buildings, the nation cannot afford to pay for his ego – – not financially, not morally,” Barbra Streisand said in a social media post.

Trump only cares about this “wall” in order to build a monument to himself. Just like the bankrupt "Trump” buildings, the nation cannot afford to pay for his ego – – not financially, not morally. https://t.co/PF3dDeIHbf — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 7, 2019

The federal government is now into its third week of a shutdown over Democrats’ refusal to pass any spending bill that includes Trump’s requested funding for more border security.

President Trump announced Monday that he would address the nation on Tuesday night to the nation about the “Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border.”

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also announced Monday that the president will visit the border.

President @realDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 7, 2019

Streisand has repeatedly taken aim at President Trump. In an October interview, the Meet The Fockers actress revealed that the results of the 2016 election made her cry.

“So, I was in tears. I just…we walked around of kind of numb. I’m still a little bit numb because I can’t believe it happened, since, you know, Hillary got 2.9 million votes more than Trump and she’s not the president, so I don’t know, this antiquated Electoral College doesn’t sit well with me. It’s not fair. I think the people should vote for who the leader is of our country,” the 76-year-old said.

The “Woman in Love” singer also lauded Hillary Clinton as someone who was “so articulate, so experienced, so compassionate.”

In 2018, she released an album titled Walls that features several references to her crying.