Rapper Post Malone Alerts His Fans that He’s Struggling to Be ‘Mentally Stable’

Rapper-singer Post Malone sent an alarming message about his mental health on social media Sunday, pleading with his fans and followers to “let me live.”

If y'all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can y'all please let me live? I'm trying my best here. That's all I can do. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) January 6, 2019

Post Malone, his real name is Austin Post, had a whirlwind 2018, being targeted for a robbery and being on a plane that made an emergency landing.

In August, the “rockstar” rapper was onboard a plane from New Jersey to Luton, England, when two tires blew out at takeoff. The plane successfully landed and nobody was hurt, but the 23-year-old claimed after landing that many people “wished death” on him during the emergency.

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Other celebrities have recently complained about social media and its effect on their mental health.

Last month, SNL star Pete Davidson said that he wouldn’t listen to people on the internet bullying him and telling him to commit suicide.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone else tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you,” Davidson said.