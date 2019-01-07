Robert De Niro Declares Trump a ‘White Supremacist’: ‘They Laughed at Hitler’

Actor Robert De Niro once again railed against President Donald Trump, describing him as a “real racist” and admitting that his belief that he is a “fascist” and “white supremacist.”

In an interview with The Guardian’s David Smith, De Niro claimed that he initially gave Trump the benefit of the doubt, but that his actions since his rise to power prove that he is a “real racist.”

“When you see someone like [Trump] becoming president, I thought, well, OK, let’s see what he does – maybe he’ll change,” De Niro explained. “But he just got worse. It showed me that he is a real racist. I thought maybe as a New Yorker he understands the diversity in the city but he’s as bad as I thought he was before – and much worse. It’s a shame. It’s a bad thing in this country.”

When asked whether he believed Trump was a “fascist” and “white supremacist,” De Niro responded confirmed that he did, comparing him to Adolf Hitler and Italy’s deadly dictator Benito Mussolini.

“I guess that’s what it leads to,” the Taxi Driver star said. “If he had his way, we’d wind up in a very bad state in this country. I mean, the way I understand it, they laughed at Hitler. They all look funny. Hitler looked funny, Mussolini looked funny and other dictators and despots look funny.”

“What bothers me is that there will be people in the future who see him as an example and they’ll be affected in some way, but they’ll be a lot smarter and have many more colors to their personality and be more mercurial and become someone with the same values as he has but able to get much further and do more damage as a despot,” he continued.

The 75-year-old actor is well known for his expletive-laden rants against Trump and the current administration. In June, De Niro used a speech in front of high school students to call Trump a “mean-spirited, soulless, amoral, abusive con-artist son of a bitch.” Last month, De Niro also described Trump as a “nightmare” and one of the “worst things” he’s seen in his lifetime.

In June, Trump responded to De Niro’s repeated attacks through mockery, nicknaming him “Punchy” and calling him as a “very Low IQ individual.”

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.