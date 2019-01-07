Samuel L. Jackson Backs Rashida Tlaib: ‘Motherf**ker Is Too Good to Waste on That Canker Sore’

Hollywood A-list actor Samuel L. Jackson praised freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) profane vow to impeachment President Donald Trump in a recent social media rant.

“I just wanna Wholeheartedly endorse your use of & clarity of purpose when declaring your Motherfucking goal last week,” Samuel L. Jackson tweeted at Tlaib. “Calling that Muthafukkah a Motherfucker is not an issue,calling that Muthaffuqah President Is!!!”

The Pulp Fiction star concluded his tweet with the hashtag: “#motherfuckeristoogoodtowasteonthatcankersore”

Jackson, an outspoken critic of President Trump, is synonymous with the expletive “motherfucker” due to his use of the term in hit movies such as Pulp Fiction and Snakes On a Plane. In June, the actor came under fire for dedicating a tweet to the president for his birthday, which included an anti-gay slur.

Addressing a reception held by the progressive group MoveOn.org last Thursday, Tlaib was met with cheers after she vowed to “impeach the motherfucker,” in reference to President Trump.

The eyebrow-raising remark was met with strong criticisms from fellow Democrats, in the latest sign that party leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers remain at odds over the hot-button issue. Some Democrats believe discussions about impeachment should take place once special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into purported collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia concludes.

“Mueller hasn’t even produced his report yet!” Rep. Ron Kind (D-WS) said of the comment, reported Politico. “People should cool their jets a little bit, let the prosecutors do their job and finish the investigation.”

In a town hall event last Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she does not condone the congresswoman’s profane pledge, but voiced hesitation about reigning in the coarse language of Democrats. “I probably have a generational reaction to it,” Pelosi said. “But in any event, I’m not in the censorship business. I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language. I don’t… establish any language standards for my colleagues, but I don’t think it’s anything worse than what the president has said.”

Asked about the remark in a Rose Graden press conference, President Trump said Tlaib “dishonored” the U.S. and her family with her profanity-laden pledge.

On Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized the reaction to the pledge and vowed to protect her fellow freshman congresswoman from what she claimed is “faux outrage” manufactured by Republicans. “Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next,” the Democratic-Socialist continued.

The 29-year-old then told Tlaib that she has her back, adding that the Bronx and Detroit “ride together.”