Criminal Probe Launched into Sex Abuse Allegations Against R. Kelly

Investigators have reportedly launched a criminal investigation into veteran singer R. Kelly in wake of a six-part documentary detailing allegations of sexual abuse against the acclaimed singer.
According to TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office in Georgia have opened an inquiry into the explosive allegations and have made attempts to contact several women featured in the Lifetime-produced series.
Surviving R. Kelly explores R. Kelly’s history and allegations that he has sexually abused women, some of which were and underaged. The 52-year-old entertainer has all denied any wrongdoing.
A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has yet to issue a statement on the reported investigation. A press representative for Kelly said the singer has “no comment,” says the New York Daily News.
Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, Asante McGee, who is prominently featured in the series, is reportedly in touch with law enforcement part of the investigation. Investigators are communicating with the attorney representing the family of Joycelyn Savage, the woman whose relative claims she is a “brainwashed” captive of the singer.
In 2008, Ignition crooner was acquitted in a high-profile pornography case. Prosecutors argued that a sex tape showed the entertainer having sexual relations with a girl as young as 13.
.