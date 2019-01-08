Criminal Probe Launched into Sex Abuse Allegations Against R. Kelly

Investigators have reportedly launched a criminal investigation into veteran singer R. Kelly in wake of a six-part documentary detailing allegations of sexual abuse against the acclaimed singer.

According to TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office in Georgia have opened an inquiry into the explosive allegations and have made attempts to contact several women featured in the Lifetime-produced series.

Surviving R. Kelly explores R. Kelly’s history and allegations that he has sexually abused women, some of which were and underaged. The 52-year-old entertainer has all denied any wrongdoing.