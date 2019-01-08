Hollywood Attacks Trump After Border Address: ‘Hitler-Ian Rhetoric’ ‘Nobody Slurs Lies Better’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities could not contain their urge to attack President Donald Trump Tuesday after his televised Oval Office address to the nation on border security.

In his first Oval Office address, President Trump told the nation, “Our Southern Border is a pipeline for vast quantities of illegal drugs – including meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.”

“Every week, 300 of our citizens are killed by heroin alone – 90 percent of which floods across from our Southern Border. More Americans will die from drugs this year than were killed in the entire Vietnam War,” he said in part.

“This entire Trump speech has the cadence of a Wheel Of Fortune contestant solving the puzzle,” Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane said in a social media post.

“I’m not watching how’s the stunted reading and nose breathing,” comedian Sarah Silverman asked.

Michael Moore fumed, “Trump, live now, railing against immigrants while sitting beside the photo of his immigrant mother. Shame.”

Of course, there is nothing contradictory about being against illegal immigration while championing legal immigration.

“Trump was grooming hard tonight. Hitler-Ian rhetoric. Wake up. Fight back or sit down Democrats,” said actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan.

We’re living it every day. It might be called something else; a person holds an entire nation hostage so that they will pay attention to him. What is that called?? Anyone??” Bette Midler ranted.

TBS host and immigration activist Samantha Bee urged her followers not to watch President Trump’s speech, but to instead watch clips of Christmas immigration special on Youtube.

She also promoted Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), a group that helps migrants in the legal system.

Some celebrities didn’t even need to hear Trump’s address before they made up their minds — hours before Trump spoke, Hollywood stars were already in full meltdown mode.

Check out all the Hollywood hysteria below.

.