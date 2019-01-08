Stormy Daniels: ‘I Will Be Folding Laundry in My Underwear’ During Trump’s Speech

Porn actress-turned leftist activist Stormy Daniels took to social media to announce that she would be folding laundry partially nude during President Donald Trump’s national address about the security crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“If you’re looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live,’ Stormy Daniels said, linking to her Instagram account.

If you're looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live. https://t.co/GhMowscZMP — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 8, 2019

President Donald Trump announced his plans earlier this week to make the case to Congress, and to the American people, why lawmakers need to appropriate the $5 billion he’s asked for to continue construction of a border wall and to enhance overall security along the southern border. The political stalemate has contributed to the three-week-long partial government shutdown and headaches for both political parties.

A border wall was one of Donald Trump’s most important campaign promises, and it appears that his White House is poised to go so far as to declare the country and its porous south border a national emergency.

Stormy Daniels joins the throng of Hollywood elites who’ve spent weeks downplaying the danger along the border and belittling the president’s supporters, who support his immigration agenda.

Trump’s Oval Office address will be nationally televised on every major network.

