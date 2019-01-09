Cher ‘Didn’t Watch Trump’s Bullsh*t’ Speech: I’m ‘Waiting for Mueller to Make Him Grovel in Dirt’

Pop star and actress Cher mocked President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address Tuesday, calling it “bullshit political propaganda.”

“Didn’t Watch trump’s Bullshit Political Propaganda.I WILL Watch When MUELLER Makes Him Grovel In Dirt Of [Rose] Garden,When He Is Proven 2 Be PAWN Of PUTIN,When GOP Are Shown 2 Be ass Kissing Castrati They Are,When Ppl See Pence 4 Who He Is. A Pitch Man 4 Big TOBACCO,& dark force,” Cher said in a social media post.

Didn’t Watch trump’s Bullshit

Political Propaganda.I WILL Watch When MUELLER

Makes Him Grovel In Dirt Of 🌹Garden,When He Is Proven 2 Be PAWN Of PUTIN,When GOP Are Shown 2 Be ass Kissing Castrati They Are,When Ppl See Pence 4 Who He Is. A Pitch Man 4 Big TOBACCOὋ,& dark force pic.twitter.com/OUPtrXduPt — Cher (@cher) January 9, 2019

Indeed, celebrity reactions to President’s Trump’s Oval Office address have largely been hysterical. Actress Rose McGowan accused Trump of using “Hitler-Ian rhetoric,” while Bette Midler said that he was holding “an entire nation hostage.”

The 72-year-old celebrity lashed out at the president’s cabinet earlier this week, saying that she can’t wait for the “white men” in the White House to go to prison.

“trump’s new Cabinet Are The Dregs of The Dregs Of The SWAMP.They Are Ass [kissers] Who Know Nothing About Gov, Or Their Jobs‼️” the “Believe” singer said in a social media post.

“These White Men Sat Around a Table,& Stared Breathlessly at trump like he was going To Donate a Kidney To One Of Them.I CANT WAIT TILL THEY ALL GO 2 JAIL.”

trump’s new Cabinet Are The Dregs of The Dregs Of The SWAMP🐉.They Are Ass💋Who Know Nothing About Gov, Or Their Jobs‼️These White Men Sat Around a Table,& Stared Breathlessly at trump like he was going To Donate a Kidney To One Of Them.I CANT WAIT TILL THEY ALL GO 2 JAIL👻 — Cher (@cher) January 3, 2019

Cher’s social media tirades have been well documented by Breitbart News. Days before the midterm elections in 2018, she lit up President Trump, accusing him of being such an opportunist that he would take a photo with Hitler.

“OPE THERES SPECIAL HELL 4 LIAR, WHITE NATIONALIST, RACIST,TRAITOR,WHO’D HAVE PHOTO OP WITH HITLER,IF HE THOUGHT IT WOULD RALLY HIS BASE,” she said.